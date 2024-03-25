Lechesa Tsenoli appointed as acting speaker

National Assembly deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BEELD/NASIEF MANIE
National Assembly deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli has been appointed as acting speaker during speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s special leave.
Parliament said on Saturday that Tsenoli would assume all functions, powers and responsibilities vested in the speaker.
“According to the rules of the National Assembly, specifically rule 24, in the event of the speaker’s absence, inability to perform her duties or vacancy in the office, the deputy speaker is required to assume the role of acting speaker,” said spokesperson for parliament Moloto Mothapo.
Mothapo said the speaker’s leave of absence was provided for in the rules of the assembly, which stated if a member’s absence extended beyond 15 consecutive sittings of the house, a motion explaining the reason and duration of the absence must be introduced.
He said considering the National Assembly had only three plenary sittings remaining before it adjourned at the end of March for the elections on May 29, the formal motion process would not be required in this instance.
Mapisa-Nqakula is embroiled in fraud and corruption allegations after Sunday Times reported earlier in March that the Investigating Directorate (ID) was investigating her for allegedly receiving millions in cash bribes from a defence force contractor during her term as defence minister.
The investigation found she allegedly received R2.3m delivered in gift bags by defence businessperson Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, wife of a general in the military health service.
The ID conducted a search and seizure operation at her house in Bruma, Johannesburg, last week.
On Friday TimesLIVE reported that the ID found and secured critical evidence in the form of documentation related to the speaker’s home renovations.
