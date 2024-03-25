DA unveils candidate list, vowing to rescue SA from the ANC
DA federal council chair Helen Zille said the candidates went through a ‘rigorous, democratic’ selection process that took nine months
25 March 2024 - 13:15
The DA has unveiled a diverse bag of candidates for the 2024 national and provincial elections on May 29, including a medical doctor, economist, party councillors and an anti-crime activist, casting the bunch as the “brightest individuals” to rescue SA from decades of “ANC corruption and decay”.
The list includes community safety activist Ian Cameron, medical doctor Karl le Roux, economist Mlondi Mdluli, Mark Burke, who holds a PhD in econometrics and quantitative economics from Cambridge University in the UK, and Liam Jacobs, the DA Student Organisation leader, among others...
