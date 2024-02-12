Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers

12 February 2024 - 20:59
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil lower after Israel says it has concluded a ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens through R19/$ following ...
Markets
3.
Gold rangebound as Chinese New Year thins trade
Markets
4.
JSE holds steady, with focus on US inflation data ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Sasol, MTN and JSE ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer, with focus on US inflation numbers

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.