EFF says court’s decision to ban it from Sona is ‘suppressive’
The EFF's attempt to have the High Court overturn a decision to suspend the party from parliament for a month has failed
The EFF is fuming over the Western Cape High Court’s ruling preventing six senior members from attending next week's state of the nation address (Sona). An EFF application that sought to rescind their suspension as part of disciplinary sanctions after the protest at 2023’s Sona was struck off the roll.
The EFF is strongly opposed to Ramaphosa's presidency and regularly disrupt his attempts to address parliament. The exclusion of six EFF members — EFF leader Julius Malema, deputy president Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, party spokesperson Sinawo Tambo, Vuyani Pambo and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi — from the Sona could possibly limit any possible disruption. ..
