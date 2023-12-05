WATCH: Climate Group warns policy hurdles may slow green ambitions

Politics

05 December 2023 - 20:34
Picture: 123RF/STUDIOEAST
A number of heads of state at this year’s COP28 summit have pledged to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030. While the commitment has been welcomed, an international nonprofit organisation, Climate Group, has highlighted policy barriers that are holding back the uptake of renewables in some of the world’s largest economies. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with the director for energy at Climate Group, Sam Kimmins.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

