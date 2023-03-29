Politics

Phalatse set to take race against Steenhuisen to the wire

Rivals mount vitriolic attacks against each other in heated DA debate

29 March 2023 - 19:11 Luyolo Mkentane, Thando Maeko and Hajra Omarjee

The battle for control of SA’s official opposition political party got heated with DA leader John Steenhuisen and former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse taking jabs at each other during a tense online debate ahead of the party’s national elective conference this weekend.

The two candidates faced of during a closed online debate on Monday in which both leaders took aim at each other as they tried to convince delegates of their visions for the official opposition party.  ..

