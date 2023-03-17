Politics

NEWSROOM CROSSING

Watch: What would an ANC-EFF coalition look like?

Business Day TV spoke to Peter Bruce

17 March 2023 - 17:01 Business Day TV

What would an ANC-EFF coalition look like? According to Business Day’s editor-at-large, Peter Bruce, the coalition would preside over what he calls an “unimaginable collapse”.

Business Day TV spoke to Peter Bruce for his views on the parties’ leadership styles and what a coalition would entail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Bongani Baloyi blames bodyguard for ruining his ...
Politics
2.
WATCH: Shedding light on load-shedding with ...
Politics
3.
ANC ‘shattered’ by COPE mayor Murunwa Makwarela’s ...
Politics
4.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC leadership contest in ...
Politics
5.
Watch: What would an ANC-EFF coalition look like?
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.