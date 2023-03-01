Politics

Mashatile calls for unity in fractious tripartite alliance

ANC deputy president says renewal requires stronger alliance with the SACP and Cosatu

01 March 2023 - 20:55 Luyolo Mkentane and Thando Maeko

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile has called for unity and renewal of the governing tripartite alliance, saying it was important in addressing socioeconomic crises dogging SA.

The ANC is dogged by a trust deficit, infighting, governance challenges and declining electoral support that has seen it lose local councils to opposition parties. Independent surveys suggest the party’s electoral support could dip below the 50% mark in provincial and national elections in 2024...

