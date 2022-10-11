Less than R,5000 donated to multiparty Democracy Fund, says IEC

Individuals aged 21 to 42 years with at least $3m in assets have lost confidence in the stock market as a primary vehicle for creating wealth
Continent has to be enabled to escape the worst fallout, build resilience and be compensated fairly, while benefiting from opportunities
The bill, which deals with the disclosure and reporting of beneficial ownership, will make registration by all non-profit organisations compulsory
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties
CEO Phoevos Pouroulis said the miner will not be affected unless it is a protracted industrial action
The International Monetary Fund predicts a 25% probability that global growth will slow to less than 2%
Shipments of desktop and laptop computers fall by 19.5% in third quarter
The Middle Eastern country has brought onstream a large number of sophisticated centrifuges at two underground nuclear sites
Dustin Johnson won $18m after clinching the individual title in the LIV Series and feels honoured to be the first individual season winner of the lucrative Saudi-backed circuit
BAIC has been largely invisible in SA, but this refined and futuristic SUV could change all that
Political parties represented in parliament’s National Assembly will split R4,791, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has said.
The commission announced on Monday that donations made into the multiparty Democracy Fund were less than R5,000. The amount for allocation is for April 2021 until the end of 2022.
“The Electoral Commission hereby gives notice in terms of the Regulations on Political Party Funding 2018 that a total amount available for allocation for the period April 1 2021 until December 23 2022, to represented political parties, from the multiparty Democracy Fund established in terms of the Political Party Funding Act 6 of 2018, is R4,791,” said the commission.
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties.
Who gets what?
According to the IEC, the money must be divided among the parties that have at least one seat in the National Assembly, one-third in equal representation to each and the other two-thirds based on their number of seats.
The fund may not accept donations from any organ of state, state-owned enterprises, foreign government or foreign government agency.
Are there rules on money received?
The funds may not be used for the following:
How much did political parties receive in the first quarter?
Only four political parties declared donations in the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, with the DA receiving the largest sum.
The DA, ANC, ActionSA and Patriotic Alliance (PA) made a total disclosure amount of more than R27m.
During this quarter, the four political parties made donation disclosures as follows:
Who donated?
Most of the DA’s funding came from Fynbos Ekwiteit, which donated R15m.
The DA also declared in-kind donations worth R723,493 from the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, a German foundation that donated R3.1m in the previous financial year.
It received R254,193 from Volkspartij voor Vrijheid en Democratie, the liberal party of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
The ANC’s R10m donation came from Botho-Botho Commercial Enterprises. This entity should not be confused with Batho-Batho Trust, which made a significant donation to the ANC in the previous year.
ActionSA’s donations were received from Style Eyes of California and Shave & Gibson Group.
“The former made a monetary donation of R600,000 and the latter R150,000. Both donors previously donated to the same party in the last financial year,” said the IEC.
The PA’s donations came from its leader, Gayton McKenzie.
“The PA’s donation of R310,000, comprising R150,000 and R160,000, were made on March 7 and March 31 respectively. This was in breach of the legislation in that the donation was declared a quarter late,” said the IEC.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Less than R,5000 donated to multiparty Democracy Fund, says IEC
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties
Political parties represented in parliament’s National Assembly will split R4,791, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has said.
The commission announced on Monday that donations made into the multiparty Democracy Fund were less than R5,000. The amount for allocation is for April 2021 until the end of 2022.
“The Electoral Commission hereby gives notice in terms of the Regulations on Political Party Funding 2018 that a total amount available for allocation for the period April 1 2021 until December 23 2022, to represented political parties, from the multiparty Democracy Fund established in terms of the Political Party Funding Act 6 of 2018, is R4,791,” said the commission.
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties.
Who gets what?
According to the IEC, the money must be divided among the parties that have at least one seat in the National Assembly, one-third in equal representation to each and the other two-thirds based on their number of seats.
The fund may not accept donations from any organ of state, state-owned enterprises, foreign government or foreign government agency.
Are there rules on money received?
The funds may not be used for the following:
How much did political parties receive in the first quarter?
Only four political parties declared donations in the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, with the DA receiving the largest sum.
The DA, ANC, ActionSA and Patriotic Alliance (PA) made a total disclosure amount of more than R27m.
During this quarter, the four political parties made donation disclosures as follows:
Who donated?
Most of the DA’s funding came from Fynbos Ekwiteit, which donated R15m.
The DA also declared in-kind donations worth R723,493 from the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, a German foundation that donated R3.1m in the previous financial year.
It received R254,193 from Volkspartij voor Vrijheid en Democratie, the liberal party of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
The ANC’s R10m donation came from Botho-Botho Commercial Enterprises. This entity should not be confused with Batho-Batho Trust, which made a significant donation to the ANC in the previous year.
ActionSA’s donations were received from Style Eyes of California and Shave & Gibson Group.
“The former made a monetary donation of R600,000 and the latter R150,000. Both donors previously donated to the same party in the last financial year,” said the IEC.
The PA’s donations came from its leader, Gayton McKenzie.
“The PA’s donation of R310,000, comprising R150,000 and R160,000, were made on March 7 and March 31 respectively. This was in breach of the legislation in that the donation was declared a quarter late,” said the IEC.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.