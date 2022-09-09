WEBINAR | Ethical leadership in the face of conflict in SA

SA has historically positioned itself as a neutral party in the face of conflict, a champion of peace and consensus building, working to facilitate constructive engagement in conflict situations.

Recently, it again emphasised the importance of enabling dialogue between the warring parties in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Despite this, concerns are being raised about the SA’s credibility in encouraging peace when the country has not effectively addressed violence and threats of violence on home shores. The unrest in July 2021 and attacks on foreign nationals are notable examples.

So, in the face of ongoing conflict, what role does ethical leadership in SA business, government and faith communities have to play?

Register now for a enlightening Business Day Dialogue — in partnership with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and Ecumenical Foundation of Southern Africa — when a panel of experts will unpack this question.

Moderated by Nompumelelo Runji, CEO of public policy firm Critical ThinkAR, the panel includes:

Rev Prof Dr Jerry Pillay , d ean of the faculty of theology and religion at the University of Pretoria and general secretary-elect of the World Council of Churches;

, head of the Brenthurst Foundation; and Steven Gruzd , head of the African Governance and Diplomacy Programme at the SA Institute of International Affairs.

Event details