Ramaphosa’s step-aside victory draws flak from his opponents
NEC resolves to close a loophole but angry opponents level accusations of opportunism
27 April 2022 - 09:36
UPDATED 27 April 2022 - 23:59
In a boost for supporters of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s agenda to reform the party and clean up its corruption-tainted image, the ANC’s highest decision-making body has resolved to close a loophole in its step-aside rule that allows those facing criminal charges to stand for office.
But the victory may also serve to show that the reform agenda being pushed by Ramaphosa is failing to win unanimous support on the ground, with the leadership having to intervene after branches nominated leaders who face criminal charges and are seen to be part of the so-called radical economic transformation group loyal to former president Jacob Zuma...
