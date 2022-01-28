IMF has changed, says Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema
The IMF of today understands the need for growth and opportunities in our countries, says Zambian leader
28 January 2022 - 05:09
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, who is seeking to ratify a $1.4bn (R22bn) bailout loan from the IMF, says controversy about borrowing from multilateral organisations is often driven by outdated ideas of how the organisations operate.
“The continent, including Zambians, haven’t understood that there have been a lot of changes in the IMF,” Hichilema, who won the presidency in August 2021, told Business Day on Thursday. “The IMF of today understands the need for growth and opportunities in our countries.”..
