National Cosatu calls on government to address industrial cannabis production Commercialisation of cannabis could lead to a R30bn industry and create 25,000 jobs, labour federation says

Decriminalising the cannabis sector will boost SA’s economy and will be a step in removing the industry from the control of criminal syndicates, trade union federation Cosatu says.

“The cannabis industry itself has many potential opportunities for the economy. These include its positive contributions for medicinal, clothing, and industrial uses,” Cosatu’s Tony Ehrenreich said on Tuesday during parliament’s public hearings on the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill...