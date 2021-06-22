Pandemic and local polls threaten to scupper Ramaphosa’s ascendancy
President has consolidated his grip on power but he faces uncertainty as party degenerates
22 June 2021 - 19:52
Is President Cyril Ramaphosa now in control of the ANC and government?
Recent events suggest Ramaphosa, who was meant to be the president to save SA when he took over the highest office in the land in 2018 after the disastrous years of the Jacob Zuma presidency, is now in the ascendancy. He is at last beginning to provide much needed leadership, a prerequisite to boost confidence in the country’s economic direction, amid the uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic...
