National Root out corruption and factionalism from the ANC, says Ramaphosa President warns infighting will tarnish the party's image after two killed and 14 injured at branch meeting

With divisions in the ANC threatening to undermine its performance in this year’s local government elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said the party should root out corruption and factionalism.

The ANC’s leaders, who have been on a mission to clean up the party and government, are due to appear in court on Thursday and Friday to defend the decision to suspend secretary-general Ace Magashule after he was charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering in a R253m asbestos tender in the Free State. Magashule has refused to step aside, opting to take the party to court and arguing it was violating its own constitution and that of the country. ..