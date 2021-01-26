News Leader
WATCH: How the Political Party Funding Act affects donors and parties
Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis talks to Business Day TV about the legislation
26 January 2021 - 09:22
The Political Party Funding Act, which was signed into law two years ago, will take effect on 1 April.
The legislation demands transparency from political parties and their donors in terms of funding, and seeks to eradicate corruption and improve accountability in government.
Business Day TV spoke to David Lewis, executive director of Corruption Watch, for more detail.
