Politics

News Leader

WATCH: How the Political Party Funding Act affects donors and parties

Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis talks to Business Day TV about the legislation

26 January 2021 - 09:22 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PRAZIS
Picture: 123RF/PRAZIS

The Political Party Funding Act, which was signed into law two years ago, will take effect on 1 April.

The legislation demands transparency from political parties and their donors in terms of funding, and seeks to eradicate corruption and improve accountability in government.

Business Day TV spoke to David Lewis, executive director of Corruption Watch, for more detail.

Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis talks to Business Day TV about the legislation

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

CARTOON: Political party funding secrecy

Monday, January 25 2021
Opinion
1 day ago

BUSI MAVUSO: Softer issue is an important step in rebuilding confidence

Legislation to regulate funding of political parties will improve governance standards
Opinion
18 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC to give feedback after lekgotla

Defeating the Covid-19 pandemic and kick-starting the economy were on the ANC’s agenda
Politics
1 day ago

Political Party Funding Act lacks teeth

Ramaphosa sets implementation date for Political Party Funding Act after Corruption Watch wrote to the president insisting the act come into ...
National
4 days ago

High noon as parties prepare for the polls

The coming 12 months are set to be full of political drama: vaccines and Covid management, local government elections and the perennial infighting of ...
Features
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC to give feedback after ...
Politics
2.
WATCH: How the Political Party Funding Act ...
Politics
3.
ANC meeting ‘is not about Magashule,’ says Ace ...
Politics
4.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Jacob Zuma will not appear ...
Politics
5.
Mosiuoa Lekota gets standing ovation for calling ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.