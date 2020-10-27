Political discussions under way as DA hopes to elect mayor in Tshwane
Supreme court of appeal judgment a great victory, says interim party leader John Steenhuisen
27 October 2020 - 19:30
Political discussions have started in Tshwane as the DA seeks to ensure that its candidate for mayor is elected in the capital city after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) rejected a Gauteng province appeal and ordered that the council hold an election to appoint its new executive head.
A judgment by the court on Tuesday has paved the way for the city to elect a new mayor, more than eight months after former DA mayor Stevens Mokgalapa resigned. The city council was placed under administration about a month after his resignation.
