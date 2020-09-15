Management style is breaking the DA, not ideology, Mbali Ntuli says
Ntuli is in the running for the DA's leadership position against interim leader John Steenhuisen
15 September 2020 - 18:11
The DA is being destroyed by a phenomenon of top-down management, in which people are compelled to fall in line or risk being “isolated, purged or frustrated into resigning”, party leader hopeful Mbali Ntuli says.
