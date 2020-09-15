Politics Management style is breaking the DA, not ideology, Mbali Ntuli says Ntuli is in the running for the DA's leadership position against interim leader John Steenhuisen BL PREMIUM

The DA is being destroyed by a phenomenon of top-down management, in which people are compelled to fall in line or risk being “isolated, purged or frustrated into resigning”, party leader hopeful Mbali Ntuli says.

Ntuli is in the running for the DA's leadership position against interim leader John Steenhuisen.