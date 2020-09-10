LETTER: DA takes rainbow out of the rainbow nation

The policy documents emerging from the DA are deeply impressive, all-encompassing and display an admirable application of intellectual minds within the party to generate a blueprint for economic growth and relative prosperity for SA. However, the party is more than a think-tank — it is a political establishment that should have as its primary objective to attract a majority of electoral support and unseat the ANC.

Its message then needs to appeal to and resonate with people’s emotions, experiences, needs and aspirations as individuals or groups in a clear and unambiguous manner. By eliminating the concept of racial groupings from its thinking and essentially removing colour from Desmond Tutu’s rainbow nation, the party — despite its honourable intentions — may well find a less than enthusiastic response from people on the ground who do see themselves as constituting racial groups.

SA needs to strive for harmony between races, and this cannot be achieved by only uplifting the poor, mainly black, communities who fail a means test. It needs to be created by and promoted via a national initiative backed by political, business and societal will and a proactive programme that acknowledges and instills a national understanding of racism, establishes a common purpose to eliminate it, and promotes change in behavioural practices from all races. This will not be possible in a perceived environment of race denialism.

David Gant

Kenilworth

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.