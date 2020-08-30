Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC NEC outcomes and DA policy conference in the spotlight BL PREMIUM

All eyes will be on the outcome of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC), the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences, which took place at the weekend.

Also this week, the country’s main opposition party, the DA, is scheduled to hold its delayed policy conference virtually on September 5 and 6, as it seeks to regain lost ground and capitalise on the ANC’s infighting.