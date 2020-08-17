BIG READ: Justice in the shadows … the lethargy gripping our courts

A few days later, I went to the township of Tumahole, which stretches across the hillside overlooking Parys, the Vaal River, and the low hills that mark the northern crescent of the ancient meteorite impact site now known as the Vredefort Dome. I’d heard suggestions — loudly articulated by black politicians at Simon Jubeba and Samuel Tjixa’s funerals, and broadcast live on SABC — that the two men had not gone to rob old Loedie van der Westhuizen, but instead, had simply been asking their boss for unpaid wages.

I will admit I was sceptical. Why would the old man lie? Where had his injuries come from? But as I began to get to know Simon and Samuel’s friends and family, a more complicated, ambiguous story started to emerge — one of alleged beatings and abuse by white farmers, of the routine use of the “K” word, and of two frustrated black men who seemed to have told everyone, in the hours and days before they died, that they were, indeed, planning to head out to the farms to ask for wages they believed were owed to them.

For sure, there had been an altercation with old Loedie, but how could an elderly man have fought off two violent, possibly armed, robbers? Captain Laux was now busy asking the same question and quickly decided the white farmers were lying.

At first, the farmers opted for silence. A united Van der Westhuizen front. “You say nothing,” one farmer told his son. But by the time the case came to trial, in 2017, that unity had collapsed under pressure from the Hawks. One side of the family had decided to become state witnesses, pinning all the blame on their own relatives.

The trial was set to last for a few weeks. Most lawyers seemed to think it would take a year, all told. After all, it was a complicated case, with six accused — five farmers and a local policeman — and plenty of forensic evidence to wade through, plus the state witnesses to cross-examine. And, of course, everything needed to be translated in real time by the court interpreter. The lawyers and the judge all had their own busy diaries that left little space for quick rescheduling. A sense of gloom would envelop the courtroom — the accused, their relatives and the families of the dead men — every time the lawyers gathered in a huddle to consult their calendars.

In the end, the trial itself lasted for 56 days, spread out over two and a half years. The Judge then managed to take an entire year before delivering a hurried summary of her verdict, mid-pandemic.

Why so slow?