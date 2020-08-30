DA’s policy chief hopes for ‘heated’ talks at key conference
Delegates will vote on the values and principles the party should be based on at weekend’s conference
30 August 2020 - 17:31
Gwen Ngwenya, the DA’s policy chief, hopes the party’s discussions this coming weekend on its values and its position on economic justice will be “heated”.
The official opposition party will hold its first policy conference on Saturday and Sunday when delegates will first vote on the values and principles the DA should be based on. These principles will set the foundation for the discussions on the party’s policy stance on economic justice.
