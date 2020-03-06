NEWS ANALYSIS: DA’s trickle-up brand of BEE will lose race to equality
The party’s draft policy on economic redress will satisfy liberals but not black voters who demand race redress
06 March 2020 - 05:15
The DA’s draft policy on economic redress, released last week for discussion at its April policy conference, is really an anti-poverty strategy that aims to give the poorest of the poor better life chances.
For the thorough way in which the policy document does this — picking out the drivers of inequality and identifying the interventions that would raise the human development index of the poor — it cannot be faulted. Childhood nutrition, mending the family, improving the quality of teaching and economic growth measures that would promote job growth as well as much, much more are identified as critical areas where change needs to happen.
