POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Vote on SAA rescue plan expected
Public enterprises department has until Wednesday to come up with the money if proposal is accepted on Tuesday
12 July 2020 - 16:15
The crucial vote on the business rescue practitioners’ rescue plan for SAA is expected to take place at a creditors’ meeting on Tuesday, hopefully giving clarity on the way forward for the ailing state-owned airline.
Creditors voted at a meeting last month to delay deliberation on the plan until July 14. This was after majority trade unions the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) and the SAA Pilots Association, alongside several creditors, sought to postpone a decision on the plan.
