National Public enterprises firm on retrenchment offer to SAA pilots Retrenchment packages provide hefty incentives to the lower-paid employees

The department of public enterprises says it will not improve the voluntary severance offer made to pilots and has accused them of being “greedy”.

The SAA Pilots Association (Saapa) has put forward an alternative retrenchment plan in negotiations but it has also said that it will not oppose the voluntary retrenchment process in principle. Business rescue practitioners have said that acceptance of the rescue plan is a necessary precondition to the plan being endorsed.