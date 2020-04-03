WATCH: Competing with Covid-19

In this time of Covid-19 restrictions and lockdown, South Africans have seen prices of essentials, such as sanitisers, masks and gloves, skyrocket overnight. Is it fair for South Africans to be taken advantage of in such a time — especially with not everyone able to afford these essentials?

The coronavirus pandemic is highlighting the enormous inequality between South Africans. How will the government protects the various classes of South Africans from the socio-economic complications that Covid-19 accentuates, and what roll does competition policy play in all of this?

Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele, Edcon CEO Grant Pattison, and competition law specialist and partner at Bowmans Heather Irvine talk to Business Day TV about the challenges faced by both the government and the country.