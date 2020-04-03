National

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Competing with Covid-19

Retailing, legal and competition experts talk to Business Day TV about the challenges faced by both the government and the country

03 April 2020 - 14:21 Business Day TV
A Dis-Chem ourlet without any hand sanitiser for sale. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
A Dis-Chem ourlet without any hand sanitiser for sale. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

In this time of Covid-19 restrictions and lockdown, South Africans have seen prices of essentials, such as sanitisers, masks and gloves, skyrocket overnight. Is it fair for South Africans to be taken advantage of in such a time — especially with not everyone able to afford these essentials?

The coronavirus pandemic is highlighting the enormous inequality between South Africans. How will the government protects the various classes of South Africans from the socio-economic complications that Covid-19 accentuates, and what roll does competition policy play in all of this?

Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele, Edcon CEO Grant Pattison, and competition law specialist and partner at Bowmans Heather Irvine talk to Business Day TV about the challenges faced by both the government and the country.

Kiwis white with rage over cauliflower prices

Prime minister assures nation price gouging during Covid-19 crisis is being taken seriously
World
2 days ago

Authorities receive record number of complaints against retailers milking Covid-19 crisis

Most of the complaints relate to hand sanitisers, face masks and toilet paper, Competition Commission says
National
3 days ago

Leadership in a time of crisis: lessons for the AfCFTA

Beyond Covid-19, Africa’s economy needs to be robustly rebuilt with manufacturing at its heart, writes Marie-Noelle Nwokolo
Opinion
1 day ago

Stricter pricing regulations considered to curb virus profiteering

Tighter pricing regulations may be on the cards after complaints of retailers inflating prices to cash in on the coronavirus outbreak
National
1 week ago

Firms investigated for Covid-19 profiteering

Fines and prison terms are in the offing for companies cashing in on the coronavirus
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Covid-19 fallout measures are not enough, ...
National
2.
Former SA Express CEO appointed new Transnet ...
National
3.
SA health authority reviewing stance on masks for ...
National
4.
Barbara Creecy gives go-ahead to mine on Western ...
National
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: John Hlophe’s impartiality in the ...
National

Related Articles

SA health authority reviewing stance on masks for Covid-19

National

Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19

National

State says it is not spying on citizens through Covid-19 tracing

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.