Landowners to blame for violence on occupied land, says Malema
EFF leader argues that landlords have the option of following legal recourse to remove occupiers but choose not to
12 November 2019 - 19:51
Landowners are largely responsible for the violence that usually accompanies the unlawful occupation of their land, EFF leader Julius Malema said.
In documents filed at the Constitutional Court, Malema contends that these landowners have several avenues of non-violent recourse such as going to court to seek the removal of unlawful occupiers of their property.
