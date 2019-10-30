National NEWS ANALYSIS — Molefe judgment emboldens EFF’s hate speech stance Party reiterates its attacks on the journalists who sought an interdict against it BL PREMIUM

EFF leader Julius Malema and other leaders of his party have repeatedly found themselves facing criminal charges and legal action over their public statements — which their critics contend are defamatory at best and, at worst, dangerous.

Neither Malema nor his party seem to have been moved by the cases bought against them. These range from the Equality Court ruling against then ANC Youth League leader Malema over his remarks that former president Jacob Zuma’s rape accuser had a “nice time” with him, to former finance minister Trevor Manuel’s recent R500,000 defamation victory against the party over its false claims that he was a business associate of and related to new SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter.