POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: DA meeting to discuss Mmusi Maimane’s leadership

A critical week lies ahead for the DA, as the party’s highest decision-making body between congresses is set to meet over the coming weekend.

Mmusi Maimane’s leadership of the party is set to be a point of discussion when the first review of the DA’s structures and processes in more than a decade is tabled at the meeting of the federal council on Saturday and Sunday.

A review looking into the party’s structures and processes was commissioned after the dismal 2019 general election results and will be tabled at this meeting. The draft report was presented on Friday by the panellists who conducted the review, including former party leader Tony Leon and former CEO Ryan Coetzee.

The party’s federal council will have to elect a new federal council chair — a position held by James Selfe for almost two decades. Former party leader Helen Zille and officials Athol Trollip, Mike Waters and Thomas Walters are all in a tight race for the position, arguably the most powerful in the party.

In KwaZulu-Natal former ANC president Jacob Zuma is expected back in the dock this week, with his co-accused, French company Thales, relating to the arms deal.

The criminal case against Zuma was previously postponed to October 15, pending the outcome of the former president’s application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Three high court judges on Friday dismissed Zuma’s claims that his prosecution was too tainted by political interference to go ahead. Zuma will now have to face charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering, which he has spent more than a decade avoiding.

It will also be a busy week in parliament, with the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) expected to be adopted by the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The plan, the result of years of deliberation and consultation, will map out the future use of SA’s different energy sources — nuclear, coal and renewable energy. The IRP has been much anticipated, particularly in regard to the emphasis it will place on nuclear and renewable energy sources.

Parliamentary committees will finalise their budgetary review and recommendation reports for different government departments. On Tuesday the National Prosecuting Authority will brief the justice & correctional services portfolio committee on its annual report for 2018/2019, as well as funding needs towards the medium-term expenditure framework.