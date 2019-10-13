Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: DA meeting to discuss Mmusi Maimane’s leadership

Federal council will have to elect a new chair to replace James Selfe

13 October 2019 - 16:32 Claudi Mailovich
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. PICTURE: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. PICTURE: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

A critical week lies ahead for the DA, as the party’s highest decision-making body between congresses is set to meet over the coming weekend.

Mmusi Maimane’s leadership of the party is set to be a point of discussion when the first review of the DA’s structures and processes in more than a decade is tabled at the meeting of the federal council on Saturday and Sunday. 

A review looking into the party’s structures and processes was commissioned after the dismal 2019 general election results and will be tabled at this meeting. The draft report was presented on Friday by the panellists who conducted the review, including former party leader Tony Leon and former CEO Ryan Coetzee. 

The party’s federal council will have to elect a new federal council chair — a position held by James Selfe for almost two decades. Former party leader Helen Zille and officials Athol Trollip, Mike Waters and Thomas Walters are all in a tight race for the position, arguably the most powerful in the party.

In KwaZulu-Natal former ANC president Jacob Zuma is expected back in the dock this week, with his co-accused, French company Thales, relating to the arms deal.

The criminal case against Zuma was previously postponed to October 15, pending the outcome of the former president’s application for a permanent stay of prosecution. 

Three high court judges on Friday dismissed Zuma’s claims that his prosecution was too tainted by political interference to go ahead. Zuma will now have to face charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering, which he has spent more than a decade avoiding. 

It will also be a busy week in parliament, with the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) expected to be adopted by the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The plan, the result of years of deliberation and consultation, will map out the future use of SA’s different energy sources — nuclear, coal and renewable energy. The IRP has been much anticipated, particularly in regard to the emphasis it will place on nuclear and renewable energy sources.

Parliamentary committees will finalise their budgetary review and recommendation reports for different government departments. On Tuesday the National Prosecuting Authority will brief the justice & correctional services portfolio committee on its annual report for 2018/2019, as well as funding needs towards the medium-term expenditure framework.

The Public Investment Corporation will on Tuesday brief the standing committee on finance on its annual report for 2018/2019.

The office of the public protector will brief the justice & services portfolio committee on Friday on its annual report for 2018-19 and its funding needs ahead of the medium-term expenditure framework.

The ad hoc committee responsible for amending section 25 of the constitution, dealing with property rights, will meet on Friday to finalise arrangements for a planned workshop with experts on the land expropriation question.

Knives out for Mmusi Maimane

The knives are out for DA leader Mmusi Maimane ahead of arguably the most important meeting since the party’s dismal electoral performance in May
Features
3 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Helen Zille, history, revenge and Selfe interest

If Zille wins next week she and Maimane would, in theory, co-lead the DA into the next election cycle. It won’t end well
Opinion
6 days ago

The IRP will make room for all, Gwede Mantashe says

SA’s revised energy blueprint will be presented to the cabinet next week and will provide certainty once gazetted
National
5 days ago

Judges dismiss Jacob Zuma’s claims that prosecution was too tainted to go ahead

The high court finds there was ‘no evidence’ Mokotedi Mpshe’s decision to reinstate corruption charges against the former president was politically ...
National
2 days ago

