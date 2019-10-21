Opinion / Bruce's List PETER BRUCE: For DA’s sake, Maimane and Zille have to become partners These are strange days in the DA, but what the party needs to do to get back on track is clear enough BL PREMIUM

So the DA, the official opposition, is in pain. Its leader, Mmusi Maimane, a sincere and good man, failed to get his candidate, Athol Trollip, elected as chair of the party’s federal council, its highest decision-making body, this past weekend.

Instead, as widely predicted, the former party leader, Western Cape premier, Cape Town mayor and opposition leader in parliament, Helen Zille, came out from one of the shortest political retirements on record to stand for the job and win it. Easily.