POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Duduzane Zuma to face state capture inquiry

Duduzane Zuma is set to give his side of the story to the state capture inquiry on Monday regarding a meeting at which it was alleged that the Guptas tried to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, was implicated in evidence at the start of the commission in 2018 by Jonas, who was the inquiry's first witness.

The testimony put Zuma at a meeting where a Gupta brother allegedly promised Jonas the ministerial job and R600,000 if he took it. Jonas said he was promised a further R600m as soon as he got the job.

However, Zuma has maintained that this is a lie and has stated it was in fact himself and arms deal adviser Fana Hlongwane who met Jonas over rumours that Hlongwane was trying to blackmail him.

Zuma’s legal team had successfully applied for the right to cross-examine Jonas about his testimony, which was done in March.

The Judicial Service Commission will have its hands full this week when it conducts interviews with 36 shortlisted candidates for 17 vacancies in the superior courts. The interviews are scheduled to run from Monday to Friday.

The vacancies are spread across the electoral court and the Gauteng, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, North West and Western Cape divisions of the high court.

Attention will be on the DA this week as pressure mounts on Mmusi Maimane’s leadership of the party less than three weeks before a crucial federal council meeting is due.

The DA leader has come under attack over a house he was renting in Cape Town that he initially declared as his own, and for the Steinhoff-sponsored car he is said to have driven for months after SA’s largest corporate scandal broke.

He denies all the allegations, which were probed by the party’s finance committee to establish the facts. The committee on Friday cleared him of all charges.