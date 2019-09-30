POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC poised to react to Tito Mboweni’s strategy document

The outcome of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting will top the news agenda on the political front this week.

A post-NEC media briefing is expected to take place on Monday.

The NEC, which is the party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences, started meeting in Boksburg on Friday, with finance minister Tito Mboweni’s economic growth strategy document taking centre stage.

Mboweni released the document for discussion in August. It contains far-reaching recommendations on a variety of policy areas that fall under the responsibility of his cabinet colleagues but have an important bearing on the performance of the economy.

The ANC’s alliance partners, the SA Communist Party and trade union federation Cosatu, oppose some of the proposed reforms in the discussion document. The alliance partners also expressed concern at the lack of consultation and processes ahead of the paper’s release.

The deadline for input from the public on the document was two weeks ago, by which time more than 700 submissions had been made. The ANC is yet to adopt an official stance on the document, though the party’s top six officials met Mboweni and the head of the ANC’s economic transformation committee, Enoch Godongwana, earlier in September to discuss the paper.

In a statement released at the time, the party said the top six had resolved that the matter would be tabled at the NEC meeting for discussion and all inputs considered.

The commission of inquiry looking into state capture will continue hearing evidence on Monday. A former crime intelligence official, previously known as Col Dhanajaya Naidoo, is expected to continue with his in-camera testimony via an audio link. He has since assumed a new identity.

Naidoo is in witness protection after he penned a 2011 affidavit exposing the corruption in crime intelligence and the looting of the division’s secret service account under its former boss, Richard Mdluli.

Naidoo’s affidavit served as the foundation for investigations into Mdluli, other senior crime intelligence officers and cabinet ministers by seasoned Hawks investigator Col Kobus Roelofse.

Naidoo has admitted to submitting about R100,000 worth of false claims paid out by the secret service account before he turned state witness.

The SA Human Rights Commission and the SA Police Service, in collaboration with the Centre for Human Rights at the University of Pretoria, will on Monday host the first annual Human Rights and Policing Lecture entitled “Our Heritage: Dignity in Democracy”.

The lecture will focus on the importance of the freedom to assemble peacefully and the right to protest as valid forms of democratic expression.

The Western Cape MEC for finance & economic opportunities, David Maynier, will on Monday table the “Provincial Economic Review and Overview” and the “Municipal Economic Review and Overview” in the provincial legislature. The documents are annual economic research publications produced by the provincial treasury and aimed at informing policymakers, departments and municipalities on key economic issues. They contain the most recent economic data on the Western Cape and local municipalities, and consider the effect of global and national developments on the regional economy.

Also on Monday, Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for safety & security, JP Smith, and the chair of the city’s safety & security portfolio committee, Mzwakhe Nqavashe, will address proposed changes to the city’s traffic by-law. The amended by-law goes out for public participation on October 1. A key change is the proposal to impound private vehicles for offences such as participating in illegal street racing and drunk driving.

On Thursday the heads of court, led by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, will present the annual report on judicial functions and court performance for the SA judiciary for the year ending March 2019.

Also on Thursday, statistician-general Risenga Maluleke will release the “Victims of Crime 2018/2019” report. The report is extracted from the Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey and will cover incidents involving vehicle hijacking and home robbery. The victims of crime report complements the official crime statistics released by the police recently.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za