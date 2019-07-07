POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Gordhan-Mkhwebane battle set to dominate

The battle between public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is set to continue to dominate the headlines this week.

Gordhan’s lawyers are due to provide details this week of plans to take the public protector’s report on the so-called SA Revenue Service (Sars) “rogue unit” on judicial review.

On Friday, Mkhwebane released reports finding that Gordhan had violated the constitution by establishing the unit. She also found that he had misled the National Assembly about his meeting the Gupta family.

Mkhwebane directed Ramaphosa to take disciplinary action against Gordhan within 30 days.

This is Mkhwebane’s second finding against Gordhan. In May she released a controversial report directing Ramaphosa to “take appropriate disciplinary action” against Gordhan, finding that his approval of former Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement package amounted to “improper conduct” and violated the constitution.

On Friday, Gordhan said neither he nor his legal team had received a formal notice, correspondence or a report from the public protector about her findings or remedial action, prior to it being announced.

Meanwhile the National Assembly is scheduled to hold 25 budget vote debates this week.