Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Gordhan-Mkhwebane battle set to dominate

Lawyers to provide details of plans to take report on judicial review

07 July 2019 - 18:24 Bekezela Phakathi
Busisiwe Nkhwebane, her deputy Kevin Malunga and Sibusiso Nyembe address the media. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES
Busisiwe Nkhwebane, her deputy Kevin Malunga and Sibusiso Nyembe address the media. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES

The battle between public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is set to continue to dominate the headlines this week.

Gordhan’s lawyers are due to provide details this week of plans to take the public protector’s report on the so-called SA Revenue Service (Sars) “rogue unit” on judicial review.

On Friday, Mkhwebane released reports finding that Gordhan had violated the constitution by establishing the unit. She also found that he had misled the National Assembly about his meeting the Gupta family.

Mkhwebane directed Ramaphosa to take disciplinary action against Gordhan within 30 days.

This is Mkhwebane’s second finding against Gordhan. In May she released a controversial report directing Ramaphosa to “take appropriate disciplinary action” against Gordhan, finding that his approval of former Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement package amounted to “improper conduct” and violated the constitution.

On Friday, Gordhan said neither he nor his legal team had received a formal notice, correspondence or a report from the public protector about her findings or remedial action, prior to it being announced.

Meanwhile the National Assembly is scheduled to hold 25 budget vote debates this week.

The budget vote debates of state entities, including parliament and the presidency, will culminate in parliament’s consideration of the Appropriation Bill.

The Appropriation Bill is part of the National Budget, which finance minister Tito Mboweni presented to parliament in February. The bill allocates state funds to specific state entities.

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu will on Tuesday brief the media on human settlements priorities for the next five years. The media briefing will precede the human settlements budget vote speech scheduled for the same day.

On Wednesday the joint meeting of the standing committee on appropriations and the select committee on appropriations will be briefed by the financial and fiscal commission on the 2019 Appropriation Bill.

The select committee on justice will be briefed by the parliamentary legal adviser on the procedure to follow in reviewing the president’s decision to remove Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi from their positions in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The NPA will also brief the committee on the same issue.

The hearings of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture will resume on Monday.

The commission will hear the testimony of former chief of state protocol Bruce Koloane. 

Ignored the rules

Koloane was accused at the commission on Wednesday  of having ignored rules and regulations regarding the use of the military base, by allowing the Gupta family to land a privately chartered airplane at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.

Koloane’s involvement in the Waterkloof saga is among the findings of an investigating team of security cluster officials who were put in charge of probing the controversial landing of about 80 guests the Guptas flew in to attend a family wedding at Sun City. 

The incident sparked  outrage across the country and has been credited with bringing to greater public attention the alleged influence of the family on the administration of former president Jacob Zuma.

The investigating team  exonerated Zuma,  despite an alleged reference to him by Koloane in recordings at the time of landing. This led to speculation that Koloane was the “fall guy” for the incident. 

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

Gordhan fights back against Mkhwebane’s ‘rogue unit’ findings

Pravin Gordhan is taking the public protector’s findings of his actions at Sars being unconstitutional under judicial review
National
2 days ago

Mkhwebane says Gordhan violated the constitution with Sars ‘rogue unit’

The public protector says Pravin Gordhan also misled the National Assembly about meeting the Gupta family
National
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Court ruling on public protector powers comes back to bite Ramaphosa

Mkhwebane’s appointment along with that of a new president has flipped the accountability script
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Voters face unenviable choice as ...
Politics
2.
ANC’s integrity commission still has no teeth
Politics
3.
Murder allegations see KZN ANC in disarray
Politics
4.
Tainted ANC leaders should not stand in polls, ...
Politics
5.
SPECIAL REPORT: The truth about land ownership in ...
Politics

Related Articles

Thuli Madonsela: where is the Gupta Waterkloof landing report?

National

Lack of communication led to Gupta landing, says Air Force chief

National

Guptas wanted tarmac ‘welcome party’ for wedding guests at ORT

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.