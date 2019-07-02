Rajesh “Tony” Gupta met former transport minister Ben Martins and officials from Airports Company SA (Acsa) to request a welcoming party on the tarmac at OR Tambo International (ORT) Airport for wedding guests flying in for the family’s lavish Sun City wedding.

Gupta’s request was turned down‚ and the family‚ only months later in April 2013‚ landed a privately chartered Jet Airways plane at Waterkloof Air Force Base. The incident sparked uproar across the country and has been credited with bringing the alleged influence of the family on the administration of former president Jacob Zuma to greater public attention.

The information about the ORT request came from Martins who‚ in a brief appearance before the state-capture inquiry on Tuesday‚ denied facilitating the Guptas’ controversial landing at the military base.

He also rubbished claims that he put pressure on former rail agency Prasa CEO Lucky Montana to intervene in a locomotive tender to favour the Gupta family. Martins held the position of transport minister between June 2012 and June 2013.

“No-one approached me on the Waterkloof landing issue. The first time I was aware in regard to the Waterkloof landing was when an official of the Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) called me to say the plane had entered SA air space without a requisite permit‚” Martins told the commission.

“I received a call from the ATNS official after the plane had landed and while the wedding proceedings were on. They informed me that if a plane is in the country without the requisite papers‚ there is a fine to be imposed, and I said go ahead and impose the fine. That was the first and only time I recall a plane being reported in that nature.

“I did not receive any instructions from former president Jacob Zuma to assist in that regard. I did not give anyone instructions to allow the landing.”

He remembered a call he received in February that year from then acting Acsa CEO Bongani Maseko‚ who explained that Gupta made a request to hold a reception alongside ORT’s runway for wedding guests he intended to fly to the wedding from India.

“The permission request they sought was ... for a welcoming reception for the guests disembarking from the plane on the tarmac at ORT‚” he said.