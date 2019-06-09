DA federal executive chair James Selfe to step down

After serving the party for nearly two decades, the DA's federal executive chair, James Selfe, will step down in October.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced the decision on Sunday, reports said, after the party held its federal executive meeting in Johannesburg.

Selfe has served as chair for 19 years. He worked under former and current DA leaders Tony Leon, Helen Zille and Maimane.

From October, Selfe will head a new governance unit in the party which will focus on ensuring the DA delivers on its manifesto where it governs.

“This begins a change of role for James who has chaired our federal council and federal executive for the last 19 years with great skill and absolute competence.

“The party has a great privilege of having worked with James. He has been at the forefront of our litigation when it comes to issues such as Nkandla and the spy types,” Maimane said.

“Ultimately as a stalwart of this organisation, James remains in our party. He will head up the governance unit and will step down as chair of the federal executive in October at the next federal council,” Maimane told reporters at a briefing.