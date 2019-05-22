Maimane censures Zille over ‘black privilege’ tweets

DA leader Mmusi Maimane tried on Tuesday to assert his grip on the party, saying steps are under way to take action against former Western Cape premier Helen Zille for her comments on social media.

In comments after the party’s first caucus meeting of the new parliament, Maimane, who has seen his authority questioned after becoming its first leader to oversee a drop in support during a national election, recommitted the DA to being "a party of the centre". He was speaking on the steps of parliament as MPs arrived in Cape Town before being sworn in on Wednesday.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Mmusi Maimane in bid to keep Zille in check

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.