Carol Paton Writer at Large
Politics

Maimane censures Zille over ‘black privilege’ tweets

DA leader says that action has been initiated against former premier as well as two other MPs

22 May 2019 - 05:10 Carol Paton
Getting ready: DA leader Mmusi Maimane speaks on the steps of parliament as MPs arrived in Cape Town on Tuesday before being sworn in on Wednesday. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Getting ready: DA leader Mmusi Maimane speaks on the steps of parliament as MPs arrived in Cape Town on Tuesday before being sworn in on Wednesday. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

DA leader Mmusi Maimane tried on Tuesday to assert his grip on the party, saying steps are under way to take action against former Western Cape premier Helen Zille for her comments on social media.

In comments after the party’s first caucus meeting of the new parliament, Maimane, who has seen his authority questioned after becoming its first leader to oversee a drop in support during a national election, recommitted the DA to being "a party of the centre". He was speaking on the steps of parliament as MPs arrived in Cape Town before being sworn in on Wednesday.

