DA’s poll postmortem could have significant bearing on SA politics

The DA’s election postmortem will be long and painful, and the ultimate result could have a significant bearing on SA’s future political landscape. The party and its predecessors have been through existential crises before and survived, yet never has so much been on the line.

Of the party’s four key targets — grow nationally, bring the ANC below 50% in Gauteng and Northern Cape, and retain its majority in the Western Cape — it succeeded with just one. Adding insult to injury, it has lost its position as the official opposition in two provinces to the EFF.

Almost two years of bruising internal divisions and muddled messaging took their toll. Chief among these was the Patricia de Lille debacle, black economic empowerment-related policy debates and lingering identity problems.

Embattled leader Mmusi Maimane received a vote of confidence from the DA’s federal executive last week, yet behind the scenes disquiet is brewing, and understandably so. Despite the poll battering, officially Maimane is set to remain in place until a federal congress in 2021. However, much like the ANC, there is a dearth of compelling alternatives.