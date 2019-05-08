National

WATCH | Charmer‚ leader‚ villain: the many faces of Cyril Ramaphosa

08 May 2019
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
From repeating the same jokes in all 11 official languages to taking his morning walks‚ we followed the man at the helm of the ANC‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ on his campaign trail over the last couple of months to show you his different faces.

Ramaphosa has had to embody many different characters in order to convince South Africans to vote for the ANC — but will it be enough?

