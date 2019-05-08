LIVE | SA votes! All the election news — as it happens

Metal rises as renewed worry over US-China trade dispute and its potential effect on global growth dents risk sentiment
The fall in agricultural employment over the past couple of decades has not been evenly spread across all subsectors, and this is important, writes Wandile Sihlobo
Spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone says the suspects were arrested in Madinonyane village near Ganyesa on Monday
The lack of accountability and responsiveness in the working of the existing electoral system has primed the political climate for corruption, writes George Devenish
The value of the retailer’s assets has shrunk amid massive losses and restatements in the wake of the accounting scandal
Economists spell out what should be on the top of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s to-do list
The Law and Justice party, which threatens to ‘re-Christianise the EU’, arrested the woman who had a Virgin Mary with a rainbow-coloured halo
The Proteas may well go to the World Cup galvanised by the intransigence of their bosses
With tourism the country’s main source of hard currency, the move makes sense, but mountain porters are not happy
Live blog isn't loading? Click here
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.