Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

ANC vows to preserve Reserve Bank’s mandate

Party manifesto states monetary policy must take employment, economic growth into account

14 January 2019 - 05:10 NATASHA MARRIAN
The Reserve Bank building in the Pretoria CBD. Picture: DANIEL BORN/THE TIMES
The Reserve Bank building in the Pretoria CBD. Picture: DANIEL BORN/THE TIMES

The ANC insists that it will not tinker with the mandate of the SA Reserve Bank, despite its election manifesto stating that monetary policy has to take employment and economic growth into account.

Enoch Godongwana, the party’s head of economic transformation, told Business Day that the intention behind the promise on the Bank was "to improve co-ordination between fiscal and monetary policy". However, analysts have warned that the manifesto points to uncertainty about the party’s commitment to the Bank’s independence.

