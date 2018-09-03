POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Jooste in parliament hot seat over Steinhoff saga

Williams has testified about the time in the GCIS after former head Themba Maseko was removed and replaced with Gupta ally Mzwanele Manyi. On Friday, Williams told the commission she believes that Manyi has been trying to interfere with her testimony.

Zondo will make a determination on when applications of implicated persons to cross-examine will be heard. The commission’s legal team is identifying and consulting other witnesses to be called over the next few weeks.

Former president Jacob Zuma, Ajay Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and business person Fana Hlongwane are among those who have been implicated in testimony so far.

Deputy President David Mabuza will answer questions in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday. Governance cluster ministers will be answering questions in parliament on Wednesday.

Candidates nominated last week for appointment as members of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) are scheduled this week for consideration at house plenary sittings. The committee has adopted three names to be recommended to the National Assembly for the vacancies at the IEC: former chief electoral officer Mosotho Moepya, judge Dhayanithie Pillay and Nomsa Praisy Masuku.

Four municipal ward by-elections will take place in the Free State, Gauteng and North West on Wednesday.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, where the DA and coalition partners COPE‚ the African Christian Democratic Party and Patriotic Alliance are seeking an urgent review of the council decision to remove Athol Trollip as mayor, the respondents — including Eastern Cape MEC of co-operative governance Fikile Xasa‚ city manager Johann Mettler‚ new mayor Mongameli Bobani‚ the ANC‚ the EFF‚ the African Independent Congress and the United Front — have until Tuesday to say if they plan to oppose the case.

Correction: September 3 2018

Due to an editing error, an earlier version of this article described Mosotho Moepya as the chief electoral officer. He is a former chief electoral officer. Sy Mamabolo is the current chief electoral officer.