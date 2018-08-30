Parties in court to fight voters roll extension bid

Political parties are opposing an application by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to the Constitutional Court for more time to complete the voters roll, which has nearly 4.7 million voters’ addresses outstanding ahead of the 2019 election.

The IEC asked the Constitutional Court on Wednesday to extend its deadline to complete the voters roll to November 29 2019.

Should this be granted, it would give the commission time until after the 2019 national elections to complete the work.

These elections will be highly contested as opposition parties hope to push the ANC below 50% of support in provinces such as Gauteng.

The IEC did not meet the June deadline to ensure the voters roll was completed by including addresses for all voters, after the court in 2016 found that the absence of this information was unconstitutional. The apex court has already ordered an interim extension until November 30 2018, while it determines whether a further extension should be granted.

Advocate Steven Budlender, for the IEC, told the court that by August 19 2018, the voters roll had 21.4 million voters’ addresses on it, which constituted 82% of the voters roll.

He said despite the effort, the IEC would not be able to resolve the remaining 18%, or 4.7 million, of the addresses before the 2019 election, or even before the interim extension.

Budlender said the essence of the case was about the attempts by the IEC to ensure the integrity of the elections was not compromised by the absence of the addresses, and to avoid it being used as "a spoiling technique" by parties who were unhappy with the results.

The IEC asked that the gap in the addresses not be allowed to be used to challenge the election results. Advocate Kemp J Kemp, for the IFP, said immunising the IEC from these challenges "would do far more to harm the image of elections that were fair and free".

He said when a dispute arose, people had to be free to access the courts, where the courts would then be able to vindicate the elections.

"That would probably more than anything else say to the public that these elections were indeed free and fair," Kemp said.

He said the IFP’s recommendation was that the voters roll be certified and indicate which addresses were missing, and then a voter would have to present their address to cast their vote. This would help the IEC complete the list, while also not giving it another extension.

Advocate Anton Katz, for the DA, said the party proposed giving the IEC until March to complete the roll, and that it would have to return to the court if it needed another extension.