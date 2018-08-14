ANC and EFF critical of World Bank’s efforts in developing countries

The ANC joined forces with the EFF in parliament on Tuesday in criticising the track record of the World Bank in developing countries.

The critique came after a presentation to parliament’s finance committee by World Bank senior economist Marek Hanusch on the bank’s report on SA called "An Incomplete Transition — Overcoming the Legacy of Exclusion in SA".

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu said the World Bank’s structural adjustment programmes had contributed to inequality so it could not meaningfully contribute to a debate on how to lessen poverty and inequality in SA. He said it would be foolhardy to even consider what the bank had to say and that instead it should explain its failures, which had exacerbated poverty.

One of the bank’s proposals is for the private sector to have a greater role in policymaking but Shivambu pointed out that whenever there was a shift in policy, the private sector almost always argued for retaining the status quo.

Committee chair Yunus Carrim (ANC) said a significant number of ANC activists of his generation would agree with Shivambu. There was "deep concern" over the role the World Bank has played and it needed to take responsibility for its failures in the developing world. Its policies of structural adjustment, which, in SA, had taken the form of the Growth, Employment and Redistribution programme (Gear) had "failed dismally", Carrim said and had contributed to poverty and inequality.