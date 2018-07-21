Gauteng Premier David Makhura has emerged as the ANC new chairman in the province after a marathon nomination and voting process at the party’s provincial conference in Irene‚ Pretoria on Saturday.

Makhura was elected unopposed and was the only candidate who accepted nomination. He had been acting chairperson since December‚ when Paul Mashatile left the position after being elected as ANC treasurer-general.

Assuming the role of deputy chairman is Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who defeated economic development MEC Lebogang Maile for the position. Lesufi won with only 22 votes. The total number of delegates who took part in the voting process was 1‚244. Lesufi acquired 623 of those votes.

However, Maile’s ally, eMfuleni municipality mayor Jacob Khawe, was elected provincial secretary.

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko was elected as deputy secretary and former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau as treasurer.

Division in Durban

In Durban, KwaZulu-Natal delegates rejected the unity slate and opted to nominate their preferred candidates — despite attempts by provincial leaders to ensure an arranged leadership outcome.

Nominations for the top five positions went ahead early on Saturday‚ with Sihle Zikalala elected unopposed as chairman and Nomusa Dube-Ncube as treasurer.