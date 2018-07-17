Politics

Ramaphoria has translated into renewed support for the ANC

17 July 2018 - 13:31 Nkululeko Ncana
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SOWETAN
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SOWETAN

Support for the ANC has rebounded after Cyril Ramaphosa replaced Jacob Zuma as party leader and president, to the point that it is likely to easily retain its outright majority in the 2019 elections, an opinion poll shows.

Sixty percent of 3,738 adults interviewed between April 20 and June 7 by research company Ipsos said they would vote for the ANC, while just 13% said they would back the DA and 7% the EFF. No other party polled more than 1% support.

The ANC secured 62.2% support in the last national elections in 2014, but its support slumped to 54.5% in a municipal vote two years ago after Zuma’s immersion in a succession of scandals alienated its supporters. Ramaphosa, won control of the ANC in December and became president two months later after the party forced Zuma to step down.

The next national vote is due to take place in about the middle of 2019.

"At the end of the Zuma years, trust in the ANC was very low, but the party has recovered quite significantly in the last seven months," Ipsos said. "The trust indices for both the DA and the EFF are in negative terrain, but the EFF made more progress in terms of building trust than the DA."

The DA, which 22.2% of the vote in 2014 and 27% in 2016, has been plagued by infighting and has made several public relations blunders over recent months that may have cost it support.

Seven percent of respondents refused to say who they would vote for, 5% said they would not cast a ballot and 3% said they didn’t know.

Bloomberg

