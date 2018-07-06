Politics

George Mashamba to chair ANC’s integrity commission

06 July 2018 - 10:53 Staff writer
Andrew Mlangeni. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

ANC veteran George Mashamba and former justice minister Brigitte Mabandla have been named as the chair and deputy chair of the party’s integrity commission.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule made the announcement on Friday.

Mashamba and his wife Joyce previously represented the party in the Limpopo provincial legislature. When she died in June after a long illness‚ Jacob Zuma‚ under whom they had both served in Umkhonto weSizwe during the anti-apartheid struggle‚ attended her funeral.

Andrew Mlangeni‚ the former Rivonia trialist who President Cyril Ramaphosa describes as "Mr Integrity"‚ will also sit on the commission.

Mabe and Magashule: The ANC’s questionable messengers

The two people tasked with presenting the ANC’s anti-corruption message to the public have themselves been accused of unscrupulous dealings
21 days ago

The other members on the team are Sophie de Bruyn‚ Sindiso Mfenyana‚ Sue Rabkin‚ Smangaliso Mkhatshwa‚ Essop Jassat and Cyril Jantjies.

In December‚ it was reported that the ANC’s national conference ended with a deadlock on the proposal to give more powers to its integrity committee to force leaders to step down if they brought the party into disrepute.

On Friday‚ the party’s statement indicated that a task team would finalise the committee’s terms of reference.

"We trust that the integrity commissioners will aid the organisation in ensuring that its integrity and good standing is upheld‚ so that we may all take heed in the examples of life-long activists and disciplined members of our movement such as those who have been bestowed with the honours of Isithwalandwe/ Seaparankoe, like Tata Nelson Mandela‚" Magashule said.

