ANC veteran George Mashamba and former justice minister Brigitte Mabandla have been named as the chair and deputy chair of the party’s integrity commission.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule made the announcement on Friday.

Mashamba and his wife Joyce previously represented the party in the Limpopo provincial legislature. When she died in June after a long illness‚ Jacob Zuma‚ under whom they had both served in Umkhonto weSizwe during the anti-apartheid struggle‚ attended her funeral.

Andrew Mlangeni‚ the former Rivonia trialist who President Cyril Ramaphosa describes as "Mr Integrity"‚ will also sit on the commission.