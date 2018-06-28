The Gauteng ANC’s provincial working committee has called on its integrity committee — expected to meet in July — to conclude the matter of allegations against the party’s Gauteng chief whip, Brian Hlongwa.

The announcement was made by provincial secretary Hope Papo just minutes before the EFF and the DA were set to take on the governing party in the Gauteng legislature about Hlongwa’s conduct.

The DA and the EFF have put forward a motion to the legislature‚ calling for Hlongwa to resign in the next 72 hours.

Hlongwa and 11 other officials have been implicated in irregular expenditure at the Gauteng health department between 2006 and 2010.

A report by the Special Investigating Unit — recently made public by civil society organisations — has shown how Hlongwa allegedly received kickbacks‚ luxury trips and other benefits during his tenure.

The findings‚ which include recommendations to pursue criminal charges‚ were handed to former president Jacob Zuma in 2017 but no action was taken.

"The provincial working committee notes with concern that‚ since the SIU launched its investigation in 2010 … when comrade Brian was the MEC for health‚ the matter has been a subject of inquiry by law-enforcement agencies for over seven years without any conclusion," Papo said.

"The ANC is of the view that the dragging on of this case for this long undermines the democratic state’s fight against corruption and also violates the right to speedy justice. We call on the criminal justice system to expedite the matter and bring closure [to] it‚" he said.

TimesLIVE