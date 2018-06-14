Mabe and Magashule: The ANC’s questionable messengers

It is the responsibility of the ANC’s secretary-general and spokesperson to communicate the party’s message to the country’s electorate.

In the wake of the ANC’s December elective conference and serious state-capture allegations, the party has worked hard to make this an anti-corruption message, and to focus on fighting graft inside its ranks and in government.

However, the two people responsible for delivering the message — Ace Magashule and Pule Mabe — have themselves faced, or are facing, allegations of corruption.

Magashule was elected secretary-general in December as part of a mixed bag of leaders, while Mabe was appointed ANC spokesperson in February this year.

Last month, Mabe featured in a number of Mail & Guardian articles linking him to dodgy tenders. The publication implicated him in a multimillion-rand tender linked to North West’s government and another in Gauteng.

Mabe does not want to comment on the allegations and the effect they will have on his position as ANC spokesperson. He says he has lodged a complaint against the Mail & Guardian with the press ombudsman and will not comment further on the matter.

In his complaint, seen by the FM, Mabe accuses the Mail & Guardian of sensational and unbalanced reporting. He also calls the articles about him defamatory.