Five things you need to know about the coming week in politics

1. The ANC national executive committee meets on Monday, to try again to resolve two longstanding issues:

• The conflict in deeply divided KwaZulu-Natal: The NEC will receive a report from ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, who led a team to resolve issues at the weekend.

• North West: A new premier is yet to be appointed after Supra Mahumapelo resigned.

2. Land claims: Parliament’s portfolio committee on rural development and land reform starts public hearings in Limpopo on Monday on the Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill.

The bill is intended to change the cutoff date for claims.

3. Party funding: On Wednesday Parliament’s ad hoc committee on the funding of political parties holds public hearings on the bill adopted by Parliament in March.

The bill would force parties to disclose their funders.

4. Deputy President David Mabuza is in the line of fire, in a Q&A session in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday.

5. Labour laws: The minimum wage and other labour law amendments before the National Council of Provinces will be discussed over the week.

