Another leadership battle likely as factions vie for David Mabuza’s post

Yet another provincial leadership tussle is brewing in the ANC — this time in Mpumalanga, where jostling for former chairman David Mabuza’s position is taking place.

There is still no certainty when the provincial general council will convene to replace Mabuza after his elevation to party deputy president. The council will decide whether to fill the vacancies left by Mabuza’s departure.

Like KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State, Mpumalanga could be facing a legal challenge over ghost branches and local government redeployments.

ANC structures have been in turmoil since the December conference. A special national executive committee meeting has been pencilled in for this weekend to discuss the fate of leadership structures in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the North West. The situation in the Eastern Cape is also expected to be raised as its conference was also disputed.